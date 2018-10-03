$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 3rd

1) Who do the Toronto Maple Leafs play today?

(Montreal Canadiens)

2) What is the new name of the ACC?

(Scotiabank Arena)

3) Which famous actor is playing Mr. Rogers in the bio pick film?

(Tom Hanks)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: The Zodiac sign Leo is represented by a goat.

(False)

5) If I have two quarters and a dime, how many more cents do I need to make a Dollar?

(40 cents)

6) What is the name of the new trade agreement that Canada just signed in to?

(USMCA)

7) Celine Dion’s song “My Heart will go on” is from the soundtrack of which film?

(Titanic)

8) How many holes are there on a standard bowling ball?

(3)

9) Parrots, pelicans and cuckoos are all types of what?

(Bird)

10) How many equal sides does an isosceles triangle have?

(2)