$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 4th
The first regular season game for the Toronto Maple Leafs is today, who is their […]
The first regular season game for the Toronto Maple Leafs is today, who is their opponent?
Answer: Winnipeg Jets
Spell Winnipeg
Answer: WINNIPEG
A,E,I,O,U and sometimes Y are categorized as what?
Answer: Vowels
T/F The letter “D” as a Roman numeral stands for 500?
Answer: True
A panda’s daily diet consists almost entirely of what plant?
Answer: Bambo
What is the name of Toronto’s professional MLS soccer team?
Answer: Toronto FC (TFC)
How many time zones are in Canada?
Answer: 6
When referring to a computer monitor, what does the acronym LCD stand for?
Answer: Liquid Crystal Display
“There’s nothing holding me back” was the number 1 song during last nights’ Top 7 at 7, who sings this song?
Answer: Shawn Mendez
Peter lives alone. If his sister, her husband and their 3 children come for thanksgiving dinner this weekend, how many guests will Peter have to prepare dinner for?
Answer: 6