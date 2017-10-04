$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 4th

The first regular season game for the Toronto Maple Leafs is today, who is their opponent?

Answer: Winnipeg Jets



Spell Winnipeg

Answer: WINNIPEG



A,E,I,O,U and sometimes Y are categorized as what?

Answer: Vowels



T/F The letter “D” as a Roman numeral stands for 500?

Answer: True



A panda’s daily diet consists almost entirely of what plant?

Answer: Bambo



What is the name of Toronto’s professional MLS soccer team?

Answer: Toronto FC (TFC)



How many time zones are in Canada?

Answer: 6

When referring to a computer monitor, what does the acronym LCD stand for?

Answer: Liquid Crystal Display



“There’s nothing holding me back” was the number 1 song during last nights’ Top 7 at 7, who sings this song?

Answer: Shawn Mendez

Peter lives alone. If his sister, her husband and their 3 children come for thanksgiving dinner this weekend, how many guests will Peter have to prepare dinner for?

Answer: 6