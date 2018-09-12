$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 12th

1) What grows quicker—hair OR toenails?

(HAIR)

2) How many strings does a cello have?

(4)

3) What is the name of Batman’s butler?

(Alfred)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: The average human body contains 10 pints of blood.

(False- 9)

5) Lemon and Tiger are what type of animals?

(Sharks)

6) ‘Love You Forever’, ‘The Paper Bag Princess’ and ‘Something Good’ were all written by which children’s author?

(Robert Munsch)

7) How many grams are there in a kilogram?

(1,000)

8) What colour are emeralds?

(Green)

9) If you suffer from arachnophobia, which animal are you scared of?

(Spiders)

10) What does the ‘N’ stand for in NATO?

(North)