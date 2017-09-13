$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 13th

1. How many oceans touch Canada

3

2. Name the ocean off of Canada’s west coast

Pacific

3.The catch phrase “What’s up doc?” belongs to which cartoon character

Bugs Bunny

4.How many degrees are there in a full circle

360

5. What is the name of Woody’s horse in Toy Story

Bullseye

6.In a game of Rock Paper Scissors, what beats scissors

Rock

7. Spell Scissors backwards

S R O S S I C S

8. Home Again is the latest movie starring Reese Witherspoon, In which movie franchise did she play a character named Elle Woods

Legally Blonde

9. In a Texas hold’em poker game, which is considered the better hand; A Flush or 3 of a kind

Flush

10. Jonathan went to buy his Mom roses for her birthday. One dozen cost $28.99, if he paid with a fifty dollar bill how much change would he get?

21.01