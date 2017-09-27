$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 27th
1. iCloud is a cloud storage and cloud computing service from which company
Apple
2. What popular Canadian Syrup is most commonly served with pancakes
Maple Syrup
3. What day of the week does October 1st land on this year
Sunday
4. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, what colour ribbon is associated with this
Pink
5. Sand / Angel / Hammerhead are all types of what
Sharks
6. What Contest will Kool FM be playing live during the second intermission at this Saturdays Barrie Colts game
Kool or Not Kool
7. Is the 7th letter of the alphabet a consonant or a vowel
Consonant (G)
8. What type of fish are “tagged” in the Barrie Fall Fishing Festival
Perch
9. 400 plus what equals 2,300
1900
10. Arachnophobia is the fear of spiders, spell arachnophobia
A R A C H N O P H O B I A