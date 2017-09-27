$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 27th

1. iCloud is a cloud storage and cloud computing service from which company

Apple

2. What popular Canadian Syrup is most commonly served with pancakes

Maple Syrup

3. What day of the week does October 1st land on this year

Sunday



4. October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, what colour ribbon is associated with this

Pink

5. Sand / Angel / Hammerhead are all types of what

Sharks

6. What Contest will Kool FM be playing live during the second intermission at this Saturdays Barrie Colts game

Kool or Not Kool

7. Is the 7th letter of the alphabet a consonant or a vowel

Consonant (G)

8. What type of fish are “tagged” in the Barrie Fall Fishing Festival

Perch

9. 400 plus what equals 2,300

1900

10. Arachnophobia is the fear of spiders, spell arachnophobia

A R A C H N O P H O B I A