$1000 Monday, February 26th

1. What is the distance around a circle called?

Answer: circumference



2. What is the capital of England?

Answer: London



3. T/F The name of the Lion in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is Aslan?

Answer: True



4. Today the Toronto Maple Leafs have an away game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in what city is their game?

Answer: Tampa



5. What state is Tampa in?

Answer: Florida



6. How many days are in March?

Answer: 31



7. How many legs does a spider have?

Answer: 8



8. What is 31 subtract 8?

Answer: 23



9. During the first week of this year the Toronto zoo welcomed a baby Rhino who recently saw snow for the first time, “rhino” is short for what?

Answer: Rhinoceros



10. Spell Rhinoceros