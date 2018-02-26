Listen Live

$1000 Monday, February 26th

1. What is the distance around a circle called? Answer: circumference       2. […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What is the distance around a circle called?
Answer: circumference

 

 

 
2. What is the capital of England?
Answer: London

 

 

 

 
3. T/F The name of the Lion in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is Aslan?
Answer: True

 

 

 

 
4. Today the Toronto Maple Leafs have an away game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in what city is their game?
Answer: Tampa

 

 

 

 
5. What state is Tampa in?
Answer: Florida

 

 

 

 
6. How many days are in March?
Answer: 31

 

 

 

 
7. How many legs does a spider have?
Answer: 8

 

 

 

 

 
8. What is 31 subtract 8?
Answer: 23

 

 

 

 

 
9. During the first week of this year the Toronto zoo welcomed a baby Rhino who recently saw snow for the first time, “rhino” is short for what?
Answer: Rhinoceros

 

 

 

 

 
10. Spell Rhinoceros

Related posts

$1000 Minute Friday, February 23rd

$1000 Minute Thursday, February 22nd

$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 21st