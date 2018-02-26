$1000 Monday, February 26th
1. What is the distance around a circle called?
Answer: circumference
2. What is the capital of England?
Answer: London
3. T/F The name of the Lion in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is Aslan?
Answer: True
4. Today the Toronto Maple Leafs have an away game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in what city is their game?
Answer: Tampa
5. What state is Tampa in?
Answer: Florida
6. How many days are in March?
Answer: 31
7. How many legs does a spider have?
Answer: 8
8. What is 31 subtract 8?
Answer: 23
9. During the first week of this year the Toronto zoo welcomed a baby Rhino who recently saw snow for the first time, “rhino” is short for what?
Answer: Rhinoceros
10. Spell Rhinoceros