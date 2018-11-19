$1000 Monday, November 19th

1) What is the date of American Thanksgiving this year?

(This Thursday- Nov. 22nd)

2) NAME the cricket in ‘Pinocchio’

(Jiminy Cricket)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Snakes have slimy skin.

(False)

4) Which Canadian city is home to North America’s largest mall?

(Edmonton, Alberta)

5) Deer meat is known by what name?

(Venison)

6) Blizzards feature low temperatures, strong winds and heavy WHAT?

(Snow)

7) What is the only even prime number?

(Two)

8) What type of animal was the first animal ever cloned?

(Sheep)

9) The main ingredient of Guacamole is WHAT?

(Avocado)

10) The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Blue Jackets tonight. What city are they from?

(Columbus)