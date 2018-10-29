$1000 Monday, October 29th

1) How many millilitres are in a litre?

(1000)

2) What country does the drink tequila originate from?

(Mexico)

3) Which Calgary team are the Leafs playing tonight?

(The Flames)

4) What is the name of Johnny English’s new film?

(Johnny English Strikes Again)

5) What is the name of Winnie the Pooh’s friend who is a tiger?

(Tigger)

6) If a sow is a female pig, what is a male pig called?

(A Boar)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The stirrup and anvil are parts of your ear.

(True)

8) Which superhero, who doesn’t actually have any superpowers, has a butler named Alfred?

(Batman)

9) How many days does February have when it is a leap year?

(29)

10) Which food ingredient is used to ward off vampires?

(Garlic)