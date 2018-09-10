$1000 Monday, September 10th

1) Is a tomato a fruit OR a vegetable?

(Fruit)

2) How many hockey players are on the ice, for one team, while killing a penalty?

(Five)

3) SPELL: Ceiling.

(C-E-I-L-I-N-G)

4) It’s Colin Firth’s birthday today. NAME the movie that won him his Best Actor OSCAR?

(The Kings Speech)

5) If April is the 4th month of the year, what is September?

(Ninth)

6) What was the name of the cat in Walt Disney’s movie ‘Cinderella’?

(Lucifer)

7) What colour is the stone Amethyst?

(Purple)

8) The Barrie Baycats won the IBL Championships again last Thursday. How many years have they won that title consecutively?

(Five)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: When you multiply a negative number by a negative number, you get a negative answer.

(FALSE)

10) The five Great Lakes are: Superior, Michigan, Huron, Ontario AND what other?

(Erie)