$1000 Thursday, February 7th

1) Our Barrie Colts are at home to Owen Sound tonight. What is the name of the Colt’s mascot?

(Charlie Horse)

2) How many seconds are there in a minute and a half?

(90)

3) Which technology company is named after a fruit?

(Apple)

4) Who is famous for The Theory of Relativity?

(Albert Einstein)

5) Actress Jennifer Lawrence is now engaged! NAME the movie series she played the character ‘Katniss Everdeen’.

(Hunger Games)

6) Madrid is the capital city of which country?

(Spain)

7) SPELL: Madrid.

(M-A-D-R-I-D)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Diamond is the hardest naturally occurring substance found on Earth.

(TRUE)

9) What is the other name used for the Motion Picture Academy Awards?

(Oscars)

10) What date are the Academy Awards on this year?

(Sunday, February 24th)