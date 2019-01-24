$1000 Thursday, January 24th

1) How much change would you have from a dollar 50 if you bought two chocolate bars for exactly 50 cents each?

(50 cents)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: The word “dreamt” is the only English word to end with the letters “m” and “t”.

(True)

3) What is the main plant in a koala’s diet?

(Eucalyptus)

4) SPELL: Eucalyptus.

(E-U-C-A-L-Y-P-T-U-S)

5) What is the largest internal organ in a human?

(The Liver)

6) Vermicelli, penne and fusilli are all types of WHAT?

(Pasta)

7) How many stomachs does a cow have?

(Four)

8) What is the name of the Houston team the Toronto Raptors are taking on tomorrow night?

(Houston Rockets)

9) What is the most common liquid metal used in a thermometer?

(Mercury)

10) The abbreviation “RSVP” is taken from WHAT language?

(French)