$1000 Thursday, October 11th

1) What type of animal was Stuart in the book ‘Stuart Little’?

(Mouse)

2) Who stars opposite Lady Gaga in the film ‘A Star Is Born’?

(Bradley Cooper)

3) How many days is it until Halloween?

(20 Days)

4) Who is the coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs?

(Mike Babcock)

5) What colour is an emerald?

(Green)

6) Who had hits with `Hot In The City` and `White Wedding`?

(Billy Idol)

7) What is the chemical symbol for the element Oxygen?

(O)

8) What food is Hummus made from?

(Chickpeas)

9) Who painted the Mona Lisa?

(Leonardo Da Vinci)

10) SPELL: Chauffeur.

(C-H-A-U-F-F-E-U-R)