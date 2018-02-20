$1000 Tuesday, February 20th
1. What number is Lightning McQueen in the Cars movie?
Answer: 95
2. How many letters are in the alphabet?
Answer: 26
3. What letter comes before W?
Answer: V
4. What car manufacturer does VW stand for?
Answer: Volkswagen
5. Spell Volkswagen
6. What actress plays Rachel Green in friends?
Answer: Jennifer Aniston
7. T/F The Blue Jays pre-season games begin this Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies?
Answer: True
8. Toronto Blue Jays home games are hosted in what stadium?
Answer: Rogers Centre
9. A Labradoodle is a mix of a Labrador and what?
Answer: Poodle
10. How many minutes are in 4 hours?
Answer: 240