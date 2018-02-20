$1000 Tuesday, February 20th

1. What number is Lightning McQueen in the Cars movie?

Answer: 95



2. How many letters are in the alphabet?

Answer: 26



3. What letter comes before W?

Answer: V



4. What car manufacturer does VW stand for?

Answer: Volkswagen



5. Spell Volkswagen



6. What actress plays Rachel Green in friends?

Answer: Jennifer Aniston



7. T/F The Blue Jays pre-season games begin this Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies?

Answer: True



8. Toronto Blue Jays home games are hosted in what stadium?

Answer: Rogers Centre



9. A Labradoodle is a mix of a Labrador and what?

Answer: Poodle



10. How many minutes are in 4 hours?

Answer: 240