$1000 Tuesday May 23rd

1. Tiffany Jewelry and their boxes are a shade of which colour

Blue



2. True of False the next Statutory holiday in Canada is in June

False



3. What is the grand prize for the Kool summer selfie contest

$10,000



4. Which food franchise has their dollar drink days promotion on now

McDonalds



5. Young Sheldon, is a spin-off of which TV show?

The Big Bang Theory

6. If you get all 10 questions right in one minute you’ll win one thousand dollars, spell thousand backwards

D N A S U O H T

7. In Roman numerals, what number do two X’s represent

20 (XX)

8. True or False both teams for the NHL Stanley Cup Finals are decided

CHECK NEWS

9. The Hart Memorial Trophy is an NHL trophy awarded to the player judged as BLANK to his team

Most Valuable

10. If Sarah bought a necklace for 12 dollars and bracelet for 7 dollars and paid with a fifty dollar bill, how much change would she get?

31