$1000 Tuesday, October 24th

1. How many sleeps until Halloween

7



2. What type of triangle has three unequal sides?

A Scalene Triangle

3. Which piece on a chess board makes an L-shaped move?

The Knight



4. Which artist was announced as the headliner at this year’s Super bowl

Justin Timberlake



5. If you are going to see an NHL game in Winnipeg which team will be at home

The Winnipeg Jets



6. Spell Winnipeg

W I N N I P E G

7. Game one goes tonight for which professional sports league’s championship final

MLB / Major League Baseball



8. What is the term used to describe an animal that eats only plants

Herbivore

9. Which continent has the most countries in the world?

Africa, with 53 recognized countries



10. What is 75% of 200

150