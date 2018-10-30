$1000 Tuesday October 30th!

1) In Mythology, what can Pegasus do that a regular horse cannot?

(Fly)

2) Tony Stark is the alter-ego of which superhero?

(Iron Man)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Mount Kilimanjaro is the largest mountain not to be part of a mountain range.

(TRUE)

4) Which team won the MLB World Series this past Sunday night?

(Boston Red Sox)

5) What brand of beer does Homer Simpson drink?

(Duff)

6) What do you measure when using a protractor?

(Angles)

7) A prune is what type of dried fruit?

(Plum)

8) In which month does the season Fall officially end?

(December)

9) What is the world’s longest man-made structure that resides in Asia?

(Great Wall of China)

10) Which planet is the closest to the sun?

(Mercury)