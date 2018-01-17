$1000 Wednesday, January 17th

1. What is the largest country in the world?

Answer: Russia



2. T/F Canada is the third largest country in the world?

Answer: False- It’s the second



3. What is the name of the singing group Beyoncé was a part of before she was a solo artist?

Answer: Destiny’s Child



4. Featured as #5 on last weekend’s Top 20 was “Thunder”.. who sings this song?

Answer: Imagine Dragons



5. T/F In 1906 the first radio broadcast for entertainment and music was transmitted

Answer: True



6. What is 42 divided by 6?

Answer: 7



7. What kind of swimming stroke is named after an insect?

Answer: Butterfly



8. How many days does it take for the earth to orbit the sun?

Answer: 365 days



9. In 101 Dalmatians, who orchestrates the kidnapping of the puppies?

Answer: Cruella De Vil



10. Spell Dalmatian