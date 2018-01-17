Listen Live

$1000 Wednesday, January 17th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. What is the largest country in the world?
Answer: Russia

 

 

 
2. T/F Canada is the third largest country in the world?
Answer: False- It’s the second

 

 

 

 
3. What is the name of the singing group Beyoncé was a part of before she was a solo artist?
Answer: Destiny’s Child

 

 

 

 
4. Featured as #5 on last weekend’s Top 20 was “Thunder”.. who sings this song?
Answer: Imagine Dragons

 

 

 

 

 
5. T/F In 1906 the first radio broadcast for entertainment and music was transmitted
Answer: True

 

 

 

 

 
6. What is 42 divided by 6?
Answer: 7

 

 

 

 
7. What kind of swimming stroke is named after an insect?
Answer: Butterfly

 

 

 

 
8. How many days does it take for the earth to orbit the sun?
Answer: 365 days

 

 

 

 

 
9. In 101 Dalmatians, who orchestrates the kidnapping of the puppies?
Answer: Cruella De Vil

 

 

 

 
10. Spell Dalmatian

