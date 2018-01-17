$1000 Wednesday, January 17th
1. What is the largest country in the world?
Answer: Russia
2. T/F Canada is the third largest country in the world?
Answer: False- It’s the second
3. What is the name of the singing group Beyoncé was a part of before she was a solo artist?
Answer: Destiny’s Child
4. Featured as #5 on last weekend’s Top 20 was “Thunder”.. who sings this song?
Answer: Imagine Dragons
5. T/F In 1906 the first radio broadcast for entertainment and music was transmitted
Answer: True
6. What is 42 divided by 6?
Answer: 7
7. What kind of swimming stroke is named after an insect?
Answer: Butterfly
8. How many days does it take for the earth to orbit the sun?
Answer: 365 days
9. In 101 Dalmatians, who orchestrates the kidnapping of the puppies?
Answer: Cruella De Vil
10. Spell Dalmatian