$1000 Wednesday, May 16th

1) The Canadian flag features a leaf from which type of tree?

(Maple Tree)

2) The Toronto Blue Jays are in New York this afternoon playing WHICH team?

(The Mets)

3) MULTIPLE CHOICE: The average human body contains how many pints of blood?

A. 10 B. 15 C. 40

(A. 10)

4) Which wedding anniversary is traditionally referred to as the golden wedding anniversary?

(50TH)

5) What is the name of the dog from the cartoon The Jetsons?

(Astro)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: It takes 8 minutes and 20 seconds for light from the Sun to reach Earth.

(True)

7) What is the only bird known to fly backwards?

(Hummingbird)

8) What is HALF of 3 hundred and 92?

(196)

9) In our solar system, which planet has the shortest day?

(Jupiter)

10) Yellow and blue make WHAT colour?

(Green)