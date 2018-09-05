$1000 Wednesday, September 5th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: There are 22 letters in the English alphabet?

(False- 26)

2) A triathlon usually consists of running, cycling and what other sport?

(Swimming)

3) What do tadpoles turn into?

(Frogs)

4) Which Disney movie features two characters called Simba and Mufasa?

(The Lion King)

5) Freddie Mercury would have been 72 today. What band was he best known for being the lead singer of?

(Queen)

6) Which famous statue holds a torch and is located in New York Harbor?

(The Statue of Liberty)

7) There 5 human senses; taste, touch, smell, hearing AND what else?

(Sight)

8) If Daniel has 24 crayons and he wanted to split them between himself and two friends, how many would they each get?

(8)

9) Gibson, Fender, and Jackson are all makes of what instrument?

(Guitar)

10) A roulette wheel is usually made up of three colours; black, red and what other colour?

(Green)