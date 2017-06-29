107.5 Kool FM’s Favourite Canadian Songs
What's Your Favourite Canadian Song?
In honour of Canada Day, we asked our Kool hosts about their favourite Canadian songs; these are their favourites.
Dale (Dale and Charlie)
- Payolas, “You’re the Only Love”
- Colin James, “Just Came Back”
- Jane Child, “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love”
Charlie (Dale and Charlie)
- Loverboy, “Working for the Weekend”
- Colin James, “Five Long Years”
- Avril Lavigne, “What the Hell”
Lisa Morgan (Middays)
- Hedley, “For the Nights I Can’t Remember”
- Rufus Wainwright/k.d. lang (tie), “Hallelujah”
- Serena Ryder, “Weak in the Knees”
Darryl Mabley (Darryl on the Drive)
- The Tragically Hip, “At The Hundredth Meridian”
- Big Wreck, “Blown Wide Open”
- Rush, “Tom Sawyer”
Leanne Page (Weeknights)
- Classified, “Inner Ninja”
- Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
- Nelly Furtado, “Turn Off The Lights”
Jocelyn Martin (Weekends)
- Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”
- Great Big Sea, “When I’m Up (I Can’t Get Down)”
- Alanis Morissette, “Ironic”