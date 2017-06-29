107.5 Kool FM’s Favourite Canadian Songs

In honour of Canada Day, we asked our Kool hosts about their favourite Canadian songs; these are their favourites.

Dale (Dale and Charlie)

Payolas, “You’re the Only Love”

Colin James, “Just Came Back”

Jane Child, “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love”

Charlie (Dale and Charlie)

Loverboy, “Working for the Weekend”

Colin James, “Five Long Years”

Avril Lavigne, “What the Hell”

Lisa Morgan (Middays)

Hedley, “For the Nights I Can’t Remember”

Rufus Wainwright/k.d. lang (tie), “Hallelujah”

Serena Ryder, “Weak in the Knees”

Darryl Mabley (Darryl on the Drive)

The Tragically Hip, “At The Hundredth Meridian”

Big Wreck, “Blown Wide Open”

Rush, “Tom Sawyer”

Leanne Page (Weeknights)

Classified, “Inner Ninja”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Nelly Furtado, “Turn Off The Lights”

Jocelyn Martin (Weekends)