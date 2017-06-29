107.5 Kool FM’s Favourite Canadian Songs

Listen Live

In honour of Canada Day, we asked our Kool hosts about their favourite Canadian songs; these are their favourites.

Dale (Dale and Charlie)

  • Payolas, “You’re the Only Love”
  • Colin James, “Just Came Back”
  • Jane Child, “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love”

Charlie (Dale and Charlie)

  • Loverboy, “Working for the Weekend”
  • Colin James, “Five Long Years”
  • Avril Lavigne, “What the Hell”

Lisa Morgan (Middays)

  • Hedley, “For the Nights I Can’t Remember”
  • Rufus Wainwright/k.d. lang (tie), “Hallelujah”
  • Serena Ryder, “Weak in the Knees”

Darryl Mabley (Darryl on the Drive)

  • The Tragically Hip, “At The Hundredth Meridian”
  • Big Wreck, “Blown Wide Open”
  • Rush, “Tom Sawyer”

Leanne Page (Weeknights)

  • Classified, “Inner Ninja”
  • Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
  • Nelly Furtado, “Turn Off The Lights”

Jocelyn Martin (Weekends)

  • Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”
  • Great Big Sea, “When I’m Up (I Can’t Get Down)”
  • Alanis Morissette, “Ironic”

