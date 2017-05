1095 Carson Road

May 27, 2017

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moving Together for Parkinson’s – Nathan’s Walk Garage Sale

Large sale of baked goods, books, clothing, toys, home decor, sports and exercise equipment, porcelain dolls, and tools. Something for everyone! Come out and support a good cause as 100% of the proceeds going to Parkinson’s Disease agencies.