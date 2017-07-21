11 Phrases Only Canadians Will Understand
Put On Your Toque, Grab A Double Double And Giv'er
While 99% of my train ride is full of interactions with other Canadians, there is the occasional foreigner. Group conversations between us all have shown me just how unique our Canadian colloquialisms really are. Here are some words that have come up in conversation that have caused some confusion among the non-Canadians.
The Bush
Definition: An area of forest that is dense, usually uninhabited
“Wow, we are right in the Bush, eh? This would be good for a zombie apocalypse.”
Peameal Bacon
Definition: A thick piece of back bacon, also known as “Canadian Bacon”.
“Do you think the dining cart sells peameal on a bun?”
KD
Definition: Otherwise known as Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, only a Canadian will know what you mean when you say KD
“My mom’s making KD for dinner!”
Pop
Definition: A flavoured carbonated beverage, known as soda in other parts of the world
“Someone buy me a pop, I’m falling asleep”
Pencil Crayons
Definition: Colouring pencils often used by children and artists. They’re just called “coloured pencils” everywhere else – seriously!
“We should have brought pencil crayons and one of those, y’know, adult colouring book things to keep us busy”
Double Double
Definition: A coffee with two creams and two sugars. See alternatively “Double Double with Milk”
“Grab me a double double, will ya?”
Mickey
Definition: No, not the mouse. A 375 ml bottle of booze.
“I picked up a mickey of vodka at the LCBO”.
Ceasar
Definition: Canada’s National Cocktail! Kind of like a bloody mary, but better. Clamato Juice, vodka and a celery salt rim all combine to create perfection. IF you ask for one anywhere else, you’ll get a salad.
“Ugh, I had a few too many last night. I could really go for a ceasar. Hair of the dog, you know?”
Two-Four
Definition: A case that contains 24 bottles or cans of beer
“Are we able to bring a two-four onboard?”
Loonies/Toonies
Definition: One & two dollar coins. The one dollar coin has a loon on it (hence, loonie). A two dollar coin is worth two dollars (toonie).
“I’ve got a ton of change in my pocket, it’s filled with loonies and toonies!”
Toque
Definition: A knitted cap that Americans would call a beanie
“You’re going to Jasper, eh? Did you pack a toque and mitts?”