1148 Snow Valley Road, Barrie

Huge Garage Sale Fundraiser! Lots of donated items to make a HUGE garage sale! Homewares, furniture, tools, camping gear, antiques, clothes, kids stuff – lots to see here!!

Buy a Coffee, Baking or a Sausage! Buy RAFFLE tickets for your chance to win Passes to Scandinave Spa, have a room in your house professionally painted and more prizes to be announced!! Live music all morning by Gina Horswood!

Come by and check it out just off Bayfield Street in Midhurst on Snowvalley Road! All proceeds going to help a family with the costs involved with the adoption of their new baby boy!