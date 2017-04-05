12 Year old Struck In Barrie Hit n Run

Barrie Police are looking for the driver of a white, four-door SUV after a hit n run Tuesday morning. They say a 12 year old boy was struck at Livingstone and Ferndale around 8:45am. He did not suffer serious injuries. The driver is described as:

Female, white

Blonde hair – long

Wearing a bright pink sweater

It is believed there were numerous witnesses at the time. Police ask anyone with any information to contact Constable Welten of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext. 2711 or cwelton@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

REMINDER: Be alert and aware of an increase in pedestrian traffic with the arrival of spring. There is also an increase of cyclists on the roadways, and it is imperative all motorists avoid driving distracted and reduce speeds, especially in school zones and intersections.