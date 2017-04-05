Listen Live

12 Year old Struck In Barrie Hit n Run

No serious injuries

By News

Barrie Police are looking for the driver of a white, four-door SUV after a hit n run Tuesday morning. They say a 12 year old boy was struck at Livingstone and Ferndale around 8:45am. He did not suffer serious injuries. The driver is described as:

  • Female, white
  • Blonde hair – long
  • Wearing a bright pink sweater

It is believed there were numerous witnesses at the time. Police ask anyone with any information to contact Constable Welten of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext. 2711 or cwelton@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

REMINDER: Be alert and aware of an increase in pedestrian traffic with the arrival of spring. There is also an increase of cyclists on the roadways, and it is imperative all motorists avoid driving distracted and reduce speeds, especially in school zones and intersections.

Related posts

Barrie Firm Expands; With Plans To Expand Further

Cat Rescued From Barrie Garage Fire

One in Custody, Another in Hospital After Armed Robbery in Orillia

Bullying Top Concern Among Simcoe County Public School Students

Orillia Agrees To Sell James Street Property

The Rap Sheet

BMHA Tyke Gold Hornets Could Win Big

City Hall Makes Barrie Annexed Lands Plans Easier To Access

18 Year Old Ends up in Canada thinking he’s heading to Australia