v13 Herrell Ave

June 10/17

7:00 am to 2 pm

We’re moving and we keep finding more stuff!

Maybe you’d like some of it…. Large 9 drawer dresser with mirror

Pink upholstered chair with wooden arms and legs

Some small tools and nails etc

Antique glassware

Elliptical machine ( if not already sold )

Book, picture frames

Robert Bateman print “Waters Edge”