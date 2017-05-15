Listen Live

13 Ways To Kill Your Community

How businesses and residents are making a mess of things

Interesting presentation tonight at Wasaga Beach – 13 Ways To Kill Your Community. It’s a seminar hosted by the Mayors of Wasaga Beach, Springwater and Clearview Townships. Springwater Mayor Bill French says it will focus on the things people do to keep the community from prospering…

The seminar is free. It’s open to businesses and residents. It starts at 7pm at the Wasaga Beach Rec Plex.

Listen below for more on the seminar with Mayor French:

