15th Annual Kempenfelt Rotary Golf Tournament
WHERE? Tangle Creek Golf & Country Club
WHEN? Tuesday, July 18, 2017: 12pm Shotgun Start
$200/Person, $800/Team, $50 Dinner only
INCLUDES: Golf Cart, Range, Lunch and
Steak & Lobster Buffet
The Kempenfelt Rotary Club was chartered
in 1999 and currently has more than 60
active members. We are an energetic group
of business owners and community leaders
who enjoy fellowship and working together
in service to our community.
With your support we are proud to say we
have been very active in providing service
and funding to both our local and
international communities. Our Club and its
annual golf tournament have helped support
numerous local organizations including the
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Georgian College, Gilda’s Club, Big Brothers& Big Sisters, Seasons Centre for
Grieving Children, Women & Children’s
Crisis Centre, Hospice Simcoe, and
Simcoe County Association for People
with Special Needs.
Also at the international level, this event has
helped fund wells in India, water treatment
in the Dominican Republic, sports
equipment to an orphanage in Africa and
most recently took part in the building of a
school in Cambodia.