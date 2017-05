18 McGowan Place

Saturday May 27, 2017

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Large Garage and Yard Sale; TV Entertainment Centre, 2 pc. stacking corner wine rack and bar, ping pong table, work out weight benches, bikes, 4 drawer steel file cabinet, hardwood work table, camping equipment, coolers, various tools, and much more!

Located in north Midhurst, off Gill Rd., 3 km north of Doran Rd.