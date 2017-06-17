19 Forest Hill Drive

SATURDAY June 17, 2017

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TOOLS AND SO MUCH MORE! RAIN OR SHINE.

Our family has my Dad’s shop full of tools and much more for sale. A wide variety of items such as: Murray snowblower / 2003 Chevy Impala / Rachet tie Down straps / Heavy duty shelving / Air compressor / file cabinets / John Deere Broadcast fertilizer spreader / tools / helmets / and many other items. All must go! Sale will run 9 to 5 on SATURDAY at 19 Forest Hill Drive, Oro-Medonte (Not Midhurst = From Barrie take Hwy. 93 – right at Ski Trails Rd. – right on Line 1 – right at Forest Hill Drive and follow till the end). Hope to see you there.