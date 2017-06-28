Listen Live

2 Local Men Under Investigation For Assault With A Weapon

Brick and Umbrella Used in Fight

South Simcoe Police are investigating two brothers from South Simcoe County after  a fight that they say ended with a weapon assault. Investigators say the two used an umbrella and a brick to assault a man and a woman. Officers were able to arrest the 31 year old man from Bradford man involved, hes been charged with assault with a weapon, but his brother who lives in Barrie is still at large. They say they expect to have him in custody later today.

