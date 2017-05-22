At Least 19 Killed and 50 Injured During Explosions at Ariana Grande Concert

UPDATE: The latest report indicates 19 confirmed fatalities and around 50 injured, which is more than NBC reported in the link below.

News reports tonight are indicating that an explosion inside the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert has killed approximately 20 people and injured approximately 50 other bystanders. Grande was finishing off her set when the explosion happened causing a chaotic scene where screaming fans began to flee the stadium.

Video below shows the crowds reaction in the aftermath of the explosions. Manchester police has yet to confirm and more details on this tragic incident and we will add to this story as it develops further.

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

The explosion happened just after the concert ended. This 18-year-old witness describes the confusion as people ran. #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/4Kyyd15Y44 — Adam McClean (@AdamMcCleanITV) May 22, 2017

Bomb Disposal Team Arriving

A bomb disposal unit has just arrived outside the Manchester Arena. Can also hear sniffer dogs being brought out of the vans pic.twitter.com/SgTPZxMLyg — Chris Slater (@chrisslaterMEN) May 22, 2017

Manchester Police Confirming Fatalities

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

A representative for Ariana Grande confirmed the singer was not harmed.

