At Least 19 Killed and 50 Injured During Explosions at Ariana Grande Concert

Video shows the crowds reaction in the aftermath of the explosions

UPDATE: The latest report indicates 19 confirmed fatalities and around 50 injured, which is more than NBC reported in the link below.


News reports tonight are indicating that an explosion inside the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert has killed approximately 20 people and injured approximately 50 other bystanders. Grande was finishing off her set when the explosion happened causing a chaotic scene where screaming fans began to flee the stadium.

Video below shows the crowds reaction in the aftermath of the explosions. Manchester police has yet to confirm and more details on this tragic incident and we will add to this story as it develops further.

Bomb Disposal Team Arriving

Manchester Police Confirming Fatalities

A representative for Ariana Grande confirmed the singer was not harmed.

