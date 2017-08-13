The 2017 Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals are coming to Barrie Sunday August 13th! See the best international and Canadian top pro motocross racers competing at the highest level. 15 different teams from 4 different countries take part in the one of the world’s most physically demanding sports. The National Motocross races in Barrie in August are the last races on the 10 race Canadian Motorcycle Racing Corporation circuit and promises to deliver some high flying action all day August 13th at R.J. Motosport Park Barrie.