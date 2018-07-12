Listen Live

2018 Emmys Announced

'Game of Thrones' & NETFLIX Come Out On Top

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, News

Thursday morning the 2018 Emmy Awards were announced by The Handmaid’s Tale actress Samira Wiley and actor Ryan Eggold.

HBO’s Game of Thrones leads the pack with 22 nominations, while Saturday Night Live and Westworld were close behind with 21 each, and The Handmaid’s Tale had 20 nods.

We can watch the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards live on NBC September 17th.

And the nominee are:

Drama Series

The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

TV Movie

Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
“U.S.S. Callister,” Black Mirror

Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Find the full list of nominations HERE.

