2018 Grammy Nominations Announced

Record Of The Year

Redbone – Childish Gambino

Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

The Story Of O.J. – JAY-Z

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

4:44 – JAY-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

4:44 – JAY-Z

Issues – Julia Michaels

1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance

Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

Praying – Kesha

Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

What About Us – P!nk

Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

Thunder – Imagine Dragons

Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) – Michael Bublé

Triplicate – Bob Dylan

In Full Swing – Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland – Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – Various Artists

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay

Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey

Evolve – Imagine Dragons

Rainbow – Kesha

Joanne – Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran

Best Music Video

Up All Night – Beck

Makeba – Jain

The Story Of O.J. – JAY-Z

Humble – Kendrick Lamar

1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Here’s a COMPLETE list of nominees.

The 60th Grammy Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City January 28th on CBS.