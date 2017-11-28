2018 Grammy Nominations Announced
Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber & Michael Bublé Representing Canada
Record Of The Year
Redbone – Childish Gambino
Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
The Story Of O.J. – JAY-Z
HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
4:44 – JAY-Z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama – Lorde
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year
Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
4:44 – JAY-Z
Issues – Julia Michaels
1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Solo Performance
Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
Praying – Kesha
Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
What About Us – P!nk
Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
Thunder – Imagine Dragons
Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) – Michael Bublé
Triplicate – Bob Dylan
In Full Swing – Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland – Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – Various Artists
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay
Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey
Evolve – Imagine Dragons
Rainbow – Kesha
Joanne – Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran
Best Music Video
Up All Night – Beck
Makeba – Jain
The Story Of O.J. – JAY-Z
Humble – Kendrick Lamar
1-800-273-8255 – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Here’s a COMPLETE list of nominees.
The 60th Grammy Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City January 28th on CBS.