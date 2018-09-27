2018 MacLaren Legacy Dinner

Thursday, September 27, 6:00 to 10:00 pm

The Carnegie Room at the MacLaren

In honour of artist and community leader John Hartman, for his exceptional generosity and commitment to building strong arts communities and supporting the work of rising young artists. This evening of celebration heralds the beginning of Carnegie Days, a festival of art and language now in its 10th year. The Legacy Award will be presented to John during a special tribute following dinner. Also featured is writer Amy Jones, who will speak about her work and read from her latest book, We’re All in This Together. Tickets $180 (includes $100 donation receipt). For tickets, to arrange tables, or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sue-Ellen Boyes at 705-720-1044 ext. 236 or sue.ellen@maclarenart.com.