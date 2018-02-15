2018 Women in Business Finalists Announced

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for this year’s Women in Business Awards. We’ve got the list posted below, of the finalists in the categories Entrepreneur, Corporate, Young Entrepreneur and Heart And Soul Award. The Barrie Chamber of Commerce will present the finalists with their awards at a special Women in Business luncheon coming up March 8th.

Woman of the Year: Entrepreneur · Jill Dyck, BOHEMIA · Krista LaRiviere, gShift · Dawn Mucci, Lice Squad.com · Cait Patrick, Homestead Artisan Bakery · Lyndsey Stevenato, Children’s Therapy Services · Teresa Woolard, Swirleez Frozen Yogurt Inc. & Chillz Dessert Lounge Woman of the Year: Corporate · Cathy Buckingham, TNR Industrial Doors · Kelly Hubbard, Hospice Simcoe · Carolyn McGoey Garvey, Prodomax Automation Ltd. Woman of the Year: Young Entrepreneur · Ainsley Drake, Alliance Pet Care & MEAT HEADS Raw · Brittany Gallagher, Splash On Water Park · Hunter Markle, Georgian College Student Advocate Woman of the Year: Heart & Soul · Michelle Cellucci, United Way Volunteer · Linda Reid, Dress for Success Orillia & Barrie · Barbara White, Jeff White Property Maintenance