SUNDAY September 10, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM – IN HOUSE – SALE OF VINTAGE ITEMS, ANTIQUE DRESSES of various shapes and sizes, ANTIQUE CHAIRS, HUGHES CORNFLOWER GLASS, JEWELRY, CALIFORNIA WEDGEWOOD,

MIRRORS, COALPORT FIGURINES, BEATRICE POTTER COLLECTIBLES, EAST LAKE TABLE, VARIOUS GLASSWARE ITEMS, PORCELAIN TEA CUPS, ANTIQUE FIRE EXTINGUISHER Rain or Shine.