The Carley Community Hall is hosting their 20th Annual Christmas Arts and Craft Sale on Saturday, November 4th and Sunday November 5th from 10am to 3pm

*Free Amission*

Crafters and Artists, bake table (Saturday only), hot lunch, tea and coffee

Location: Carley Hall 396 Warminster Side Road between line 8 and 9, North of Horseshoe Valley Road

Click HERE for more information