20th Annual Downtown Countdown: Kim Mitchell, Chris McKhool & Practically Hip

KOOL FM proudly to presents the 20th Annual Downtown Countdown! We’ll be celebrating this New Year in style with a huge celebration outside City Hall in Downtown Barrie that has something for the whole family.

Enjoy activities like: free skating, horse-drawn wagon rides, roaming performers, a bonfire, fireworks and so much more including live entertainment from:

Kim Mitchell

Children’s performer Chris McKhool’s New Years Eve Kids Hoedown

Practically Hip

Rue Bella

Everything kicks off at 6:30 pm, for more details, click here!

It’s the 20th Annual Downtown Countdown presented by presented by City of Barrie, Telus, and KOOL FM