23 Tanglewood Cres

May 20, 2017

8am to 2 pm

Tools, yard items, ice skates, skis, Christmas stuff, beer kegs and corny kegs, ps2 and games, motorcycle gear, home improvement items, 900 cc Triumph Sprint Sport-$2500.00 with 11k original miles only, small appliances, garage stuff, furniture, rabbit cage, tons of picture frames, Yakima 4 bike hitch, 2 easels and a drafting table, collection ofv800 motorcycle magazines, metal 4 drawer filing cabinet, fridge that needs freon (free), motorcycle gear