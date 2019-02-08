230 New Emojis Are On The Way

The Unicode Consortium are the people in control of Emojis! They have just announced another 230 emojis that should come out this year some time… Some of them include:

1. A yawning face.

2. Lots of emojis focused on disabilities, including a deaf person, people in wheelchairs, blind people using walking canes, Seeing Eye dogs, and mechanical arms and legs.

3. New animals, including the flamingo, sloth, and skunk.

4. New foods, including a waffle, butter, onions, and a juice box.

5. A drop of blood.

6. And a hand making a pinching gesture.

7. AND A NEW WAY TO MAKE FUN OF SOMEONE’S JUNK SIZE (pinching hand)