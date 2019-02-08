230 New Emojis Are On The Way
A sloth, waffles, a person in a wheelchair and a juice box!
The Unicode Consortium are the people in control of Emojis! They have just announced another 230 emojis that should come out this year some time… Some of them include:
1. A yawning face.
✅ Approved in #emoji12: Yawning Face https://t.co/OOHyXyxBNf pic.twitter.com/bNzF7WG3u3
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 5, 2019
2. Lots of emojis focused on disabilities, including a deaf person, people in wheelchairs, blind people using walking canes, Seeing Eye dogs, and mechanical arms and legs.
3. New animals, including the flamingo, sloth, and skunk.
4. New foods, including a waffle, butter, onions, and a juice box.
5. A drop of blood.
6. And a hand making a pinching gesture.
7. AND A NEW WAY TO MAKE FUN OF SOMEONE’S JUNK SIZE (pinching hand)
🆕📲 230 new emojis coming to phones in 2019 https://t.co/40lHKWeBFj pic.twitter.com/GKGJvS1dJf
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 5, 2019
✅ Approved in #emoji12: Pinching Hand https://t.co/g9P4Zdq7UW pic.twitter.com/WmNMSPa1dc
— Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 5, 2019