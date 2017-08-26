241 Mary Anne Drive, Barrie

NO EARLY BIRDS…PLEASE!!! BE RESPECTFUL NO WANDERING IN AND NO SALES BEFORE 9AM…PLEASE!!!

Pine shelves. Kitchen barstool table. Rosewood kitchen table & 6 chairs. Tiffany ceiling light. Kitchen assor. Camping pup tents and gear. Brand new skates x2. Children’s games. Hardcover books…S. King etc. Pioneer 4 speaker & sub woofer. Electronics. Broan over range exhaust hood never used. Boys clothes size 10-14 & mens small shirts…a suits…jeans worn 3 or 4 times excellent condition. Stainless steel backyard firepit nèver used. 50yr old great shape push mower. Wii console and games. Air mattresses. 100yr wagon wheels. Young teens desk. Few surrounding families contributing