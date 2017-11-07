27-Year-Old Model In Hot Water Over Comments Made To 14-Year-Old Stranger Things Star

A 27-year-old model is in trouble on social media because of a message she posted to Stranger Things star, actor Finn Wolfhard.

Her name is Ali Michael, and she is from Texas. Last week Ali shared an image of the Canadian teen star in an Instagram story with a caption ‘Not to be weird but hit me up in 4 years @finnwolfhardofficial’.

The model was accused of sexualizing children as there is a 13 year age gap between them…

Social media has exploded with comments for and against the 27-year-old model… Several Twitter users have pointed out that if a man had made similar comments, he may have been treated differently.

Ali took to social media again, this time to apologize.

She wrote: ‘Hi, Yesterday I posted a picture of Mike from Stranger Things and wrote ‘Call me in 4 years.’ It was completely and absolutely a joke but I understand that people have been offended by it. ‘It was wrong to joke about and I apologize. I do not want Mike from Stranger Things to call me. I hope this clears things up.’