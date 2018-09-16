2nd Annual Devine Ride

The second annual DEVINE RIDE is raising funds to support the RVH Simcoe Muskoka Regional Child and Youth Mental Health Program at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre!

Fuel up your motorcycle and join us on Sunday, September 16 at 9:00 a.m. as we go on a 175 km tour through Simcoe Muskoka.

The cost is $45 per rider, and passengers are just $20! This includes registration for the ride, entertainment, a barbecue dinner, and great prizes.

Registration/check-in will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. with departures in groups starting at 9:30 a.m.

The motorcycle ride will begin at Snow Valley Resort, 2632 Vespra Valley Road, Minesing. From there people will make their way to their first poker stop at Prices Corner. From there we head over to Town Line Rd. for a scenic ride into Upper Big Chute, then along HWY 17 into Severn Falls, to Big Chute and Six Mile Lake. We then cross over HWY 400 and take 48 through Honey Harbour to Port Severn Locks before making the trek back to Snow Valley.

A delicious lunch awaits all riders and passengers at the finish line, as well as some great prizes; but the real winners will be the children and families at RVH that will benefit from the proceeds of this charitable ride!

Register today – it’s going to be a great day for a great cause!

STARTING/REGISTRATION LOCATION: Snow Valley Rd.

Click HERE for more details and to register.