Innisfil Seed Library, in partnership with the Innisfil Idealab & Library and the Innisfil Garden Club, presents the 2nd annual Innisfil Seedy Saturday! Free admission but donations towards the event are always appreciated. We are also accepting non-perishable food items for the Innisfil Food Bank.

Innisfil Seedy Saturday includes seed vendors, garden-related community groups and businesses, a community seed swap, expert talks and demonstrations, children’s crafts and other memorable activities. Onsite food for sale by local faves Pasta Plus Alcona. The Innisfil Seed Library also reopens for its 3rd season.

Be sure to follow us to see this year’s list of vendors, exhibitors and presenters!

Saturday, March 31, 2018 10am to 3pm

