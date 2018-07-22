2nd Annual Midland Feast Fest

The second annual Feast Fest returns to Midland Harbour, July 20-22. Feast Fest Midland features 12 different food, beverage, and treat vendors, a Kids’ Zone, Midway, exhibitors, all-day entertainment and evening headliner concerts. Admission is only $2 before 8pm, children 12 and under are free.

Evening headliner concerts are 19 plus after 8pm, featuring Friday night headliner Tebey and Saturday night headliners Chilliwack! VIP reserved seating upgrade is available for evening concerts. Full details available at FeastFest.ca. Feast Fest Midland is proudly supported by Rock 95.