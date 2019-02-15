Listen Live

2nd Show Added For Theresa Caputo At Casino Rama

You Know What That Means - More Tickets!

By Dirt/Divas

Casino Rama has just announced a second show has been added for Theresa Caputo on April 20th- which is a Saturday!

As mentioned in the press release;

Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works, while delivering healing messages to audience members and giving people comfort, knowing that their loved ones who passed away are still with them, just in a different way.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about witnessing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Tickets are on sale to the general public Tuesday, February 19th at noon!

