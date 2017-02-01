Kids Being Marketed To Death

The Heart and Stroke Foundation says it’s time to crackdown on ads for food and drink aimed at kids; says kids are being marketed to death. In its annual report on the Health of Canadians, the Foundation says 90 per cent of the food and beverage ads viewed by kids and teens are for unhealthy foods high in salt, fat and sugar. And they’re seeing 25 million of those ads on a year on their 10 favourite websites. The Foundation is calling for strong restrictions on ads aimed at kids, especially those under the age of 13. Click here to read the full report.

image: Heart and Stroke Foundation