The Coldest Night of the Year for many is every night they spend without shelter… This year, it’s can once again be a night you can support Youth Haven: Simcoe County’s only youth shelter…

Join KOOL FM at the 3rd Annual Coldest Night of The Year Fun Walk at Barrie City Hall at 5pm on February 25th 2017. It’s a family friendly 2, 5 or 10 kilometer walk that offers a hint of the challenges faced by homeless. To learn more and to find out how you can get involved click here.

