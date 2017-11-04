This is the 3rd annual One Stop Shopping for CMHA York and South Simcoe- all in support of Youth Mental Health.

For a $2 entrance fee (ages 16+) you can do the following:

The first 100 guests will receive a bag filled with lots of wonderful goodies!

Please bring donations for the 360kids_york – they are in need of:

Shampoo, conditioner, underwear, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, mouthwash, body wash, socks, hair brushes, razors, shaving cream, and deodorant.

– Shop from over 40 vendors

– Bid on a number of silent auction items

– Henna Artist

– Womens Pampering Area – which includes makeup sessions, Haircutting/styling (or just styling), massages, manicures, psychic readings and photography.

Women’s area costs are the following – tickets can purchased online at: http://www.yorkscene.com/tc-events/oss-supporting-youth-mental-health/

$20 for 1 service

$30 for 2 services (a savings of $10)

$40 for 3 services (a savings of $20)

$50 for 4 services (a savings of $30)

Please invite all your friends, the more, the merrier and the more we can raise for a great cause

For more information about this show and why I’m doing my Mental Health fundraising – please visit www.judybrunton.ca

For more information about CMHA York and South Simcoe – please visithttp://www.cmha-yr.on.ca/